Indian Shares Likely To See Muted Opening

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Tuesday as investors keep an eye on the COVID-19 situation in the country and react to the latest batch of earnings.

America's top public health expert and White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci on Monday recommended a nationwide lockdown, massive vaccination drive and the construction of a large number of makeshift hospitals.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty recovered from an early slide to end narrowly mixed on Monday, while the rupee closed up by 14 paise at a nearly one-month high of 73.95 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning, with markets in China and Japan closed for holidays. The dollar wobbled on weak data while oil held steady after climbing more than 1 percent overnight.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as Treasuries rose and data showed growth at manufacturers cooled in April.

The Dow climbed 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent.

European markets ended Monday's session higher after data showed a surge in Germany's retail sales and an expansion in euro zone factory activity.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.6 percent. The German DAX gained 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.6 percent while the U.K. markets were closed for a holiday.

