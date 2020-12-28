Indian Shares Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher SGX Nifty futures, the overnight strong gains on Wall Street, and steady Asian markets point to a positive start for Indian stocks on Tuesday.

Reports showing another sharp spike in new coronavirus cases in the country may weigh on sentiment. However, rising optimism about more vaccines to control the pandemic might help prevent any sharp slide in values.

Technology major Wipro's buyback programme commences today. The buyback scheme for purchase of up to 23.75 crore equity shares at Rs 400 per share, aggregating to an amount of up to Rs 9,500 crore, closes on January 11, 2021.

Asian markets are up Tuesday morning, with Japanese shares vaulting to a 30-year high, amid rising hopes the U.S. policymakers will come out with additional stimulus sometime soon. Positive news about post-Brexit trade deal continues to aid sentiment.

On Wall Street, the major averages all finished firmly in positive territory on Monday as stocks rose in reaction to news that President Donald Trump has finally signed a $2.3 trillion government spending bill that includes approximately $900 billion in coronavirus relief funds.

Continued optimism about coronavirus vaccines, and news about Trump signing a coronavirus relief and government spending package into law on Sunday drove Indian stock indices Sensex and the Nifty to new all-time highs on Monday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended with a gain of 380.21 points or 0.81% at 47,353.75 after hitting a new intraday high of 17,406.72, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty settled with a gain of 123.95 points or 0.9% at 13,873.20, after scaling a new high at 13,885.30.

