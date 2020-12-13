Indian Shares Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open on a firm note Monday morning, tracking positive cues from Asian markets and on data showing a strong jump in India's industrial production in the month of October.

News that the USFDA has authorized a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use is also expected to boost sentiment.

Burger King India is set to make its debut on the bourses today. The company's initial public offer consisted of fresh equity shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 360 crore by the promoter QSR Asia. The issue, which came with a price band of Rs 59-60 per share, was subscribed 156.65 times.

Jindal Steel & Power reported a 15% growth in standalone steel production in the month of November.

KEC International has announced that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,438 crore across its civil, transmission & distribution, and cables businesses.

According to the data released by the government after trading hours on Friday, industrial production in India jumped 3.6% year-on-year in October, after rising by an upwardly revised 0.5% a month earlier. Markets had expected an increase of 1.1% in the month. October's gain is the strongest since February.

The data also showed India's manufacturing sector saw a growth of 3.5% in October, the first increase in eight months.

Indian shares ended modestly higher on Friday after a choppy session. Mixed global cues and caution ahead of the release of macroeconomic data prompted investors to make cautious moves.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 139.13 points, or 0.3%, at 46,099.01, slightly off its all-time closing high recorded two days earlier. The NSE Nifty index rose 35.55 points, or 0.26%, to 13,513.85 after hitting a fresh intraday high of 13,579.35.

