Indian shares jump on energy, banking boost

By Shivani Singh

BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, extending gains it saw on the first trading day of the new year, as energy and banking stocks powered a rally in the country's main indexes amid a steady rise in domestic cases of COVID-19.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI gained 0.37% to 17,691.45 by 0518 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.43% to 59,437.68 points.

Indian indexes rose more than 1.5% each on Monday and scaled a six-week high during the session, as banking and auto stocks rallied.

On Tuesday, banks extended gains, with the Nifty's bank index .NSEBANK rising more than 1%. Private lender Yes Bank YESB.NS jumped over 3.5% after it reported a growth in net advances and deposits in the December quarter.

Rising 1.8%, Nifty's energy index .NIFTYENR gained the most among major sub-indexes. State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS rose 3.6% and was among top three gainers on the Nifty 50 index after it named a new top boss.

"Old economy stocks like banking and energy where valuations are decent seem to be the one that are doing well... crude oil prices have started correcting, and if this continues it will definitely be a positive for the energy sector," said Anita Gandhi, director, Arihant Capital Markets.

Bucking the trend, shares of Marico Ltd MRCO.NS slipped over 3% after the edible oils maker said it saw slowing consumption patterns during the third quarter.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,379 new infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed. The country began vaccinating those aged 15-18 years on Monday, a move that comes amid fresh curbs and shutdown of educational institutes in anticipation of a looming third wave.

While the impact of the new variant might not be as bad as the previous wave of infections, a certain sense of fear is now returning, Gandhi warned.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 89 6969 2349))

