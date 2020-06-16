Indian shares jump as U.S. Fed's debt buying offers liquidity hopes

BENGALURU, June 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, joining a global rally, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme boosted hopes of liquidity in domestic markets and outweighed concerns about another round of lockdowns in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 2.16% to 10,021.55 by 0346 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 2.11% at 33,922.77.

The Fed on Monday tweaked its bond buying program to try to make more companies' securities eligible for a liquidity boost, soothing investors rattled by fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases worldwide.

The Fed's announcement helped a late rally on Wall Street on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose over 2% on Tuesday and U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis ESc1, were up nearly a percent. MKT/GLOB

Financial stocks rallied in early trade in Mumbai, with the Nifty banking index .NSEBANK surging over 3.2%.

