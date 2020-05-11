Indian shares jump as lockdowns relaxed; Reliance jumps

BENGALURU, May 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares climbed on Monday along with their Asian peers, as countries including India began to relax coronavirus lockdowns, spurring optimism about a pick up in economic activity.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI climbed 1.48% to 9,388.40 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 1.40% higher at 32,088.17.

All 12 sectoral indexes were in the green, and Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS was the biggest boost to the Nifty 50 with a 2.5% rise.

India, which has been under a strict lockdown that has put thousands out of work and left many businesses without revenue, will allow passengers train to partially resume operations from Tuesday.

The government on Friday also sharply increased its borrowing for the fiscal year to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.