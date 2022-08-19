Indian shares inch up on gains in IT stocks

BENGALURU, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday as gains across tech stocks offset losses in the banking sector, while global markets were mixed over recession worries in Europe.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.07% at 17,976.5 as of 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged up 0.09% at 60,350.29.

India on Thursday raised taxes on fuel exports after cutting them a little over two weeks ago, and slashed a windfall tax on locally produced crude oil, according to a government notification.

Shares of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS fell 0.6%.

Oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS and miner Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS were up 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT was up nearly 1%, while the Nifty Bank index .NSEBANK fell 0.26%.

Asian shares were left in limbo, while the U.S. dollar made all the running as recession clouds loomed over Europe, highlighting the relative outperformance of the U.S. economy. MKTS/GLOB

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS eased 0.3%, and Chinese blue chips .CSI300 were flat, while South Korea .KS11 lost 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei .N225 fared better with a 0.3% gain due in part to a renewed slide in the yen.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

