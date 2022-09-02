Indian shares inch up; gains muted ahead of U.S. jobs report

BENGALURU, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday, helped by a surge in power stocks, while the gains were capped as investors awaited a critical U.S. jobs data that would provide clues on interest rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.33% at 17,604, as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.26% at 58,917.88.

The Nifty energy index .NIFTYENR gained 0.8%, lifted by a 3% gain in NTPC NTPC.NS, after a report said Indian government has allowed public sector enterprises to import items for renewable energy projects from countries, including China. (https://bit.ly/3wPgqBG)

Investors were eyeing U.S. jobs report due later in the day for hints on the quantum of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service on Thursday lowered its 2022 growth forecast for India to 7.7% from 8.3% last year, citing rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons and slowing global growth.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.