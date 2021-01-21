RELI

Indian shares inch lower; all eyes on Reliance ahead of results

Indian shares slipped on Friday, as investors locked in profits after major indexes hit record highs in the previous session and as a global rally took a breather, while the focus turned to Reliance Industries' quarterly earnings later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.2% to 14,569 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.2% at 49,528.03 by 0346 GMT.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS gained 0.7% ahead of its December quarter earnings, which the oil to telecom conglomerate would report after the markets close.

Asian shares eased from record highs, as investors took some profits after a recent rally that was driven by hopes of a massive U.S. economic stimulus plan by incoming President Joe Biden. MKTS/GLOB

