Indian shares inch higher as energy, banking stocks gain

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Wednesday, boosted by energy and financial sectors, while stocks globally were on the edge as traders weighed volatile oil prices after the United States and other nations moved to cool prices.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.14% to 17,527.25 by 0351 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.07% to 58,717.65.

The Nifty Energy Index .NIFTYENR rose 0.85%. State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC.NS and Tata Power TTPW.NS were among the top gainers, rising 3.82% and 3.1%, respectively.

In tandem with releases by other major countries, India said on Tuesday it will sell 5 million barrels, equivalent to one day of its oil demand, to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS and Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were jittery as trading was buffeted by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields and volatile oil prices, with investors looking ahead to minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting later in the day. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7506036802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/vishwadha;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.