Indian shares hit record highs as HDFC Bank, Reliance gain

By Anuron Kumar Mitra

BENGALURU, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to record highs on Thursday on gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, in a rally that has seen the equity benchmarks notch new peaks in 18 of 27 sessions.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.24% to 13,715.60 by 0458 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.24% at 46,776.56.

Both the indexes have posted six straight weekly gains, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors, progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally and signs of a nascent economic recovery in the country.

However, the rally's pace is slowing and the market might see some correction, said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities in Mumbai.

The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday added India to a list of countries it says may be deliberately devaluing their currencies against the dollar.

In Mumbai trading, Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS rose as much as 1.3% after India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by sales said on Wednesday that it would be increasing prices of its products from January.

Shares of sugar companies Bajaj Hindustan Sugar BJHN.NS, Balrampur Chini Mills BACH.NS, Dhampur Sugar Mills DAMS.NS and Rana Sugars RNSG.NS rose between 1.5% and 4.6%.

India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a subsidy of 35 billion rupees ($476.04 million) to encourage sugar exports.

Lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, rising 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS was down 0.3%, while Vodafone Idea VODA.NS gained 1%.

India said on Wednesday it would auction airwaves worth more than 3.92 trillion rupees, which if successful could mark the beginning of 5G services in the country.

Broader Asian markets were perched near record highs on optimism over a U.S. stimulus package and the Federal Reserve's promise to keep interest rates low. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 73.5240 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.