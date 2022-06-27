Indian shares hit over two-week high on oil slide, tech boost

Indian shares touched a more than two-week high on Monday and were set to post a third straight session of gains, lifted by technology stocks and as easing oil prices tempered inflation fears.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1.18% to 15,884.95, as of 0354 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 1.18% to 53,351.16.

Broader Asian peers also gained on Monday after a strong close on Wall Street last week, as oil slid on demand worries, easing fears of prolonged inflation and aggressive Federal Reserve tightening. MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT was the best performing sub-index in Mumbai, jumping nearly 3% to its highest level since June 10.

Food delivery firm Zomato ZOMT.NS rose as much as 3.1% to a more than three-week high as the company said it would buy local grocery-delivery startup Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($567.94 million) in an all-stock deal.

($1 = 78.3000 Indian rupees)

