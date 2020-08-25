Indian shares hit 6-month high on global cues; banks gain

ICBK

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a six-month intraday high on Tuesday, taking cues from other Asian markets that rose on progress in U.S.-China trade talks and following another record close on Wall Street.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI climbed 0.43% to 11,516.05 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.44% to 38,968.09. The Nifty 50 hit its highest intraday level since Feb. 27.

Financial stocks led gains on the Nifty 50, with the Nifty banking index .NSEBANK rising 1.03%. ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NS, HDFC Bank Ltd HDBK.NS and HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS were the top three boosts to the index, up between 0.4% and 1%.

Asia's stock markets were mostly higher on reports that top U.S. and Chinese officials see progress being made in resolving concerns around the Phase 1 trade deal reached between the two countries in January. MKTS/GLOB

