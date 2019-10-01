Indian shares hammered by sell-off in banking, realty stocks

By Sachin Ravikumar

BENGALURU, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares plunged nearly 2% in afternoon trade on Tuesday, as investors fretted about the exposure of major banks to the troubled real estate sector, compounding worries about a slowdown in economic growth.

Markets opened higher but see-sawed before turning firmly lower. The broader NSE index .NSEI was down 1.74% at 11,273.70 by 0856 GMT, hitting a two-month intraday low. The benchmark BSE index .BSESN was 1.69% lower at 38,006.54.

Realty and banking stocks were the top losers, with the Nifty real estate index .NIFTYREAL and the Nifty private banks index .NIFPVTBNK each shedding over 6%.

Analysts said a deepening crisis at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC), one of the country's top such lenders, and fraud allegations against mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd INBF.NS were hurting market sentiment.

"Wherever exposure is being seen in the real estate sector and related companies, that's where the market is seeing a lot of selling," said Kunj Bansal, chief investment officer at Acepro Advisors in Mumbai.

Indian officials on Monday filed a police complaint against PMC's senior management for hiding soured loans, in a case that has sparked renewed concerns about the health of the troubled banking sector, which is facing a mountain of bad debt.

Local media also reported that over two-thirds of PMC's assets comprised loans to bankrupt realty firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd HDIL.NS.

"It's very disturbing for the market that PMC has collapsed," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Global Securities Ltd in New Delhi.

"If there are problems in the financial sector, how can consumption be restored to normal?"

A conference call by Indiabulls' management on Monday evening did little to reassure investors, with shares shedding 5.4% on Tuesday after a 34% plunge in the previous session.

IndusInd Bank INBK.NS shed 8.4%, while Yes Bank tumbled 28% to a 10-year low, making it the top decliner on both the NSE and BSE indexes.

Both Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank said separately any exposure to Indiabulls was fully secured.

Growth in Asia's third-largest economy has slowed, with demand for everything from cars to cookies taking a hit, prompting the government to take measures to boost growth, including a widely cheered move last month to slash corporate taxes.

"The optimism that came after the corporate tax cut announcement may now crack to some extent," SMC's Jain said.

Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL.NS gained 3.6% after a government panel of secretaries on Monday proposed to privatise the oil refiner, according to two people familiar with the matter.

