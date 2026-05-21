Indian Shares Give Up Early Gains As Traders Watch US-Iran Peace Talks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end a tad lower on Thursday despite firm cues from global markets.

Traders monitored peace talks between the United States and Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump said the talks with Iran are on the "borderline" between a deal and renewed strikes.

Iran said it was examining a new U.S. proposal to end the Middle East war, adding that forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion and that mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war.

Investors also digested minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting, which revealed a noticeably hawkish tone.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 135.03 points, or 0.18 percent, at 75,183.36, after having risen to a high of 75,945.79 earlier on the back of a sharp decline in crude oil prices and global bond yields overnight.

The broader NSE Nifty index also gave up early gains to settle marginally lower at 23,654.70.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,416 shares rising while 1,757 shares declined and 189 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj FinServ, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance fell 1-2 percent.

Airline Indigo rallied 3.2 percent after crude oil prices slumped 5.6 percent in the overnight U.S. trading session.

UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, BEL and Trent advanced 1-2 percent.

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