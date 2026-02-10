Markets

Indian Shares Give Up Early Gains In Lackluster Trade

February 10, 2026 — 11:22 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets and amid profit taking after three days of gains on optimism surrounding an interim trade agreement with the United States.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 76 points, or 0.1 percent, at 84,197, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was little changed at 25,935.

BHEL slumped 6 percent on news the central government will divest a 3 percent stake in the company via an offer for sale.

M&M rose 1.4 percent and Ashok Leyland added 0.6 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Titan Company shares climbed 1.1 percent as the Tata Group company reported a 61 percent jump in Q3 net profit.

Jubilant FoodWorks advanced 1.3 percent on reporting a 13 percent increase in Q3 consolidated revenue.

Eicher Motors soared more than 6 percent after Q3 consolidated net profit jumped 21 percent year-on-year.

Britannia Industries rallied 3.5 percent on reporting a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit.

