Indian shares gain, Reliance among top boosts

BENGALURU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, led by state-run NTPC Ltd NTPC.NS and index heavy-weight Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.43% at 11,297.30 by 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.48% higher at 38,234.76.

NTPC rose 1.68% and Reliance Industries added 1.2%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEE.NS slipped 1.26% and was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, the country continued to see a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths. As of Tuesday, the death toll stood at 51,797 and the number of infections crossed 2.70 million.

India's coronavirus-hit economy may have shrunk by as much as a fourth in the June quarter, according to a poll of 11 economists conducted by the Economic Times newspaper.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

