Indian shares gain as oil prices fall; banks, techs rise

Indian shares traded higher in early deals on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in technology and bank stocks and a sharp fall in global oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.67% at 17,741.95, as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.7% to 59,444.95.

Asian stocks also gained, tracking a rally in U.S. equities overnight, while oil prices tumbled to over seven-month lows on demand concerns following downbeat Chinese trade data. O/RMKTS/GLOB

India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT and the public sector bank index .NIFTYPSU rose 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

