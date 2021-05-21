Indian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited

BENGALURU, May 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, helped by a rebound in financial stocks, as investors awaited quarterly earnings results from State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI climbed 0.55% to 14,987.85 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.57% to 49,845.78.

Investor sentiment was also helped by a rise in broader Asian markets, following overnight gains on Wall Street as fears receded about inflation and an early tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index .NSEBANK rose 1.13% after a more than 1% drop on Thursday. Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

State Bank of India SBI.NS rose 1.3% ahead of its March-quarter results. The lender is expected to report a jump in net profit.

State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS rose 7.2% after posting higher March-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Fellow refiners and Nifty 50 components Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL.NS and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC.NS gained 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's new coronavirus infections stayed below the 300,000 mark for the fifth straight day.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

