ICBK

Indian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares rose on Friday, helped by a rebound in financial stocks, as investors awaited quarterly earnings results from State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets.

BENGALURU, May 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, helped by a rebound in financial stocks, as investors awaited quarterly earnings results from State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI climbed 0.55% to 14,987.85 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.57% to 49,845.78.

Investor sentiment was also helped by a rise in broader Asian markets, following overnight gains on Wall Street as fears receded about inflation and an early tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index .NSEBANK rose 1.13% after a more than 1% drop on Thursday. Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

State Bank of India SBI.NS rose 1.3% ahead of its March-quarter results. The lender is expected to report a jump in net profit.

State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS rose 7.2% after posting higher March-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Fellow refiners and Nifty 50 components Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL.NS and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC.NS gained 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's new coronavirus infections stayed below the 300,000 mark for the fifth straight day.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICBK SBI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More