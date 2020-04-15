Indian shares gain as financials, energy stocks rally

BENGALURU, April 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday on a rally in heavyweight bank and energy stocks, in line with an overnight rise in U.S. markets, even as the country went into an extended lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1.7% to 9,150.8 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 1.77% at 31,236.27.

India extended a lockdown on its 1.3 billion people until at least May 3 on Tuesday, as the number of coronavirus cases exceeded 10,000.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695; Reuters Messaging: chris.thomas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.