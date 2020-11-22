Indian shares gain amid vaccine hopes; Reliance leads pack

RELI

Indian shares rose on Monday as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines helped boost global investor sentiment, while Reliance Industries led gains domestically after winning regulatory approval for a $3.4 billion deal.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.49% at 12,929.15 by 0400 GMT. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 0.51% to 44,105.39.

The first COVID-19 vaccines could be given to U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended by mid-December, a top health official said on Sunday, helping Asian stock markets trade higher on Monday. MKTS/GLOB

In India, Reliance Industries RELI.NS advanced 3% after the country's competition watchdog approved its deal to buy Future Group's retail assets.

