Indian shares gain amid vaccine hopes; Reliance leads pack

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines helped boost global investor sentiment, while Reliance Industries led gains domestically after winning regulatory approval for a $3.4 billion deal.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.49% at 12,929.15 by 0400 GMT. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 0.51% to 44,105.39.

The first COVID-19 vaccines could be given to U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended by mid-December, a top health official said on Sunday, helping Asian stock markets trade higher on Monday. MKTS/GLOB

In India, Reliance Industries RELI.NS advanced 3% after the country's competition watchdog approved its deal to buy Future Group's retail assets.

