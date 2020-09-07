Indian shares flat, Vodafone Idea news awaited

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares were subdued on Monday, as broader Asian markets were on the defensive after a continued Wall Street selloff in technology stocks, while investors awaited an announcement from debt-laden Vodafone Idea Ltd later in the day.

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were subdued on Monday, as broader Asian markets were on the defensive after a continued Wall Street selloff in technology stocks, while investors awaited an announcement from debt-laden Vodafone Idea Ltd VODA.NS later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.04% at 11,330.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.02% to 38,333.02 as of 0358 GMT.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.3% and China's blue-chip index .CSI300 slipped 0.2% on concerns of high valuations after Wall Street closed lower on Friday as a selloff continued in technology stocks. MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai, Vodafone Idea rose as much as 10%. The company has scheduled a media announcement at 0630 GMT later in the day.

On Friday, the carrier said it would raise up to 250 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) in fresh funds as it tries to pay off hefty dues it owes to the government.

The Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO was up 0.57%. India's commerce minister said on Friday the country is open to raising duties on auto imports to boost local production.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More