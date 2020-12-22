Indian shares flat, IT gains offset worries over new virus strain

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Wednesday, as a rally in IT stocks countered weak global investor sentiment over fresh COVID-19 related restrictions after a new strain of the coronavirus swept through the UK.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.09% at 13,475.10 by 0348 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN inched 0.06% higher to 46,053.20.

U.S. stock futures fell after President Donald Trump indicated he might not sign the $900 billion bipartisan relief package just a day after Congress passed it.MKTS/GLO

Investors globally are concerned over the new coronavirus strain in the UK which has led to new travel restrictions and fresh round of lockdowns.

In Mumbai, IT stocks extended gains with the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT rising as much as 1.46%.

Shares of Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS rose as much as 3.65%, after the IT services provider on Tuesday signed a $700 million deal with METRO AG B4B.DE to manage METRO AG's units in Germany and Romania.

Infosys Ltd INFY.NS advanced over 2% in early trade after it signed a partnership with Daimler AG DAIGn.DE on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Reuters on Tuesday reported that India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca's AZN.L coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.