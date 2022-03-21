Indian shares flat in choppy trading; Maruti gains

BENGALURU, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged in volatile trading on Monday, as gains in heavyweight information technology stocks and top carmaker Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS offset losses in banks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.03% to 17,283.70 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.07% at 57,826.07 by 0408 GMT. The market was shut on Friday for a holiday.

Both the indexes added about 4% last week on the back of a pullback in oil prices, further easing of COVID-19 curbs in the country and hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

But the mood was downbeat in Asia on Monday due to worries sparked by continued fighting in Ukraine. MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index .NSEBANK fell 0.45%, while the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT added 1.2%.

Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS rose 3% after the company's majority-owner Suzuki Motor 7269.T unveiled plans to invest $1.37 billion in its India factory to make electric vehicles and batteries.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the weekend also announced plans to invest $42 billion in India over five years.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

