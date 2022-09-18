Indian shares flat, await global cenbank rate decisions

BENGALURU, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares were mostly flat on Monday, beginning the week on a cautious note, as investors awaited a host of central bank meetings this week to gauge the impact of rate hikes on global economy.

Investors braced for a week littered with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a super-sized hike in the United States. MKTS/GLOB

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was unchanged at 17,513, as of 0349 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.1% at 58,779.24. Both the indexes lost over 1.5% last week.

Meanwhile, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS rose 1.4% after India on Friday slashed taxes on domestic crude oil.

