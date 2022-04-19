Indian shares flat as tech offsets gains in energy, metal stocks

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares gave up early gains to trade flat on Tuesday, as losses in technology stocks and private-sector lender HDFC Bank offset gains in energy and metal stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.07% at 17,189.70 by 0438 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.03% to 57,140.20, after having risen about 0.5% each early on Tuesday.

Both the indexes shed roughly 2% each in the previous session after weak March-quarter results from Infosys triggered a sharp selloff in IT stocks.

"These are challenging times. As more earnings reports come in, we will see a shift to value stocks instead of growth stocks; cost inflation is hurting IT firms to an extent and there will be consolidation (in stock prices)," said Anita Gandhi, a whole-time director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Nifty's IT sub-index .NIFTYIT briefly rose 1% before reversing course to trade 0.5% lower.

Mindtree MINT.NS also erased its near 3% gain to shed 1.7%, a day after reporting March-quarter results.

Private-sector lender HDFC Bank, down 1.5%, was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index, extending losses to a ninth straight session.

Other banking stocks too lost some ground, with Nifty's financial services index .NIFTYFIN inching 0.7% lower.

However, Nifty's metal sub-index .NIFTYMET advanced 1.7% amid a sharp rise in copper and zinc prices on hopes for more stimulus by China and low inventory-led supply worries. MET/L

Energy stocks .NIFTYENR scaled a record high and extended gains to a third session, as oil prices jumped amid deepening concerns over tight global supplies. O/R

Meanwhile, shares of cement maker ACC Ltd ACC.NS and IT technology services provider Larsen & Toubro Infotech LRTI.NS were down 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, ahead of reporting quarterly results.

($1 = 76.4000 Indian rupees)

