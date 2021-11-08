Indian shares flat as auto, pharma stocks offset Britannia fall

BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Tuesday as gains in automobile and pharmaceutical stocks offset a fall in Britannia Industries BRIT.NS after a weak quarterly results report.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was flat at 18,069.45 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.03% to 60,524.61 by 0355 GMT.

In Mumbai trading, Britannia Industries BRIT.NS fell 4% to be the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50, a day after the biscuit maker reported a fall in September-quarter profit.

The Nifty Auto Index .NIFTYAUTO and the Nifty Pharma Index .NIPHARM added 1.17% and 1.32%, respectively.

Among other individual stocks, Cadila Healthcare CADI.NS gained 1.6% after the drugmaker said the central government has placed an order for 10 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Sobha SOBH.NS added 7.6% after the real estate firm on Monday said its September-quarter profit nearly tripled from a year earlier.

Broader Asian markets followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill boosted sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

