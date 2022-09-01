Indian shares fall over 1% on selloff in IT, energy stocks

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday as investors sold information technology firms on fears of a demand slowdown, while an increase in taxes on fuel exports and domestic crude hit the energy sector.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI ended down 1.22% at 17,542.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 1.3% to 58,766.59. The indexes were also weighed down by April-June economic growth data that fell short of expectations.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT dropped 2%.

"Global weakness is reflecting in Indian equity markets. IT is seeing selling due to concerns of growth in key markets like the United States and Europe," said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"There is a little bit of weakness because of marginally lower-than-expected GDP (gross domestic product). There are hardly any big positive triggers in the market."

While the pace of economic growth at 13.5% was the fastest in a year, economists warned higher interest rates could cool that momentum in the coming quarters.

The energy index .NIFTYENR fell 1.9% after the Indian government late on Wednesday raised taxes on aviation, diesel fuel exports and domestic crude oil.

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS fell 2.81%, while Reliance Industries RELI.NS dropped 2.94%.

Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS fell as much as 6% after a Reuters report said the Indian competition regulator found more scrutiny was needed over the company's prospective merger with the Indian unit of Japan's Sony 6758.T.

Dish TV shares DSTV.NS surged up to 20% after the broadcast satellite service provider said Chairman Jawahar Lal Goel would not seek reappointment, signalling a win for top shareholder Yes Bank YESB.NS in its push for a board overhaul.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Aditya Soni)

