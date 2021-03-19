Indian shares fall on fears of fund outflows; Future Group firms drop

By 0351 GMT, The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.83% to 14,437.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slid 0.79% to 48,829.83.

The spike in yields also weighed on broader Asian markets. MKTS/GLOB

Indian indexes have shed more than 1% for two straight sessions on worries about a surge in domestic cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday's close, both the Nifty and Sensex are off roughly 5% from their record closing highs hit in mid-Feb.

Among individual shares and sectors, Future Group companies, including Future Retail FRTL.NS and Future Consumer FTRE.NS, dropped nearly 10% each.

An Indian court on Thursday restrained Future Group chief Kishore Biyani from selling his personal assets following Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O challenge against the Indian group's $3.4 billion sale of its retail business to Reliance Industries.

Shares of Reliance RELI.NS fell 0.3%.

Heavyweight financial stocks were the biggest losers. The Nifty Bank Index .NSEBANK fell 0.69%. HDFC Bank HDBK.NS shed 0.6% and was the top drag on the Nifty 50.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.