Indian shares fall on fears of fund outflows; Future Group firms drop

Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares opened lower on Friday, on continued fears of foreign fund outflows from emerging markets due to rising U.S. Treasury yields, while shares of Future Group companies fell nearly 10% each after a court blocked its asset sale.

By 0351 GMT, The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.83% to 14,437.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slid 0.79% to 48,829.83.

The spike in yields also weighed on broader Asian markets. MKTS/GLOB

Indian indexes have shed more than 1% for two straight sessions on worries about a surge in domestic cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday's close, both the Nifty and Sensex are off roughly 5% from their record closing highs hit in mid-Feb.

Among individual shares and sectors, Future Group companies, including Future Retail FRTL.NS and Future Consumer FTRE.NS, dropped nearly 10% each.

An Indian court on Thursday restrained Future Group chief Kishore Biyani from selling his personal assets following Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O challenge against the Indian group's $3.4 billion sale of its retail business to Reliance Industries.

Shares of Reliance RELI.NS fell 0.3%.

Heavyweight financial stocks were the biggest losers. The Nifty Bank Index .NSEBANK fell 0.69%. HDFC Bank HDBK.NS shed 0.6% and was the top drag on the Nifty 50.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

