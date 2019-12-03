Indian shares fall on dimming U.S.-China trade deal hopes; metals top drag

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Indian shares tracked broader Asian markets on Wednesday, with metals extending their decline to a second session, as hopes of a quick initial U.S.-China trade deal dimmed following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks.

NSE index down 0.32%, BSE index falls 0.31%

NSE metals index down 1.83%

Yes Bank sheds 3%

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI dropped 0.32% to 11,956.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slid 0.31% to 40,552.30 by 0348 GMT.

"In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal. But they want to make a deal now, and we'll see whether or not the deal's going to be right; it's got to be right," Trump told reporters in London on Tuesday, where he was due to attend a meeting of NATO leaders.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.9% as investors turned to safe-haven assets. MKTS/GLOB

Among domestic indexes, metals were the top drag as global industrial metal prices took a hit on trade deal concerns. MET/L

The Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET fell 1.83%. Heavyweight components such as Tata Steel TISC.NS lost 2.41%, while JSW Steel JSTL.NS dropped about 2% in early trade.

Yes Bank YESB.NS, down about 3%, was the top loser on the Nifty. Bharti Infratel gained 1.83% and was the top gainer on the blue-chip index.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

