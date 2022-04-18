Indian shares fall for fourth day on inflation worries, IT stocks

Updates to add closing levels

BENGALURU, April 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Monday, as weak results from software giant Infosys sparked a selloff in IT stocks while global inflation concerns also weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEIsettled 1.73% lower at 17,173.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESNwas down2.01% at 57,166.74. Both indexes lost more than 1.5% last week in holiday-shortened trading.

Infosys INFY.NS, the no. 2 software services provider, closed 7.3% lower after hitting an eight-month low earlier in the session.

Last week, the company posted quarterly profit below expectations, raising fears of growth normalisation in the sector after a pandemic-led boom.

Rival Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS also slightly missed results estimates last week. Its shares closed 3.7% lower on Monday.

The Nifty IT subindex .NIFTYIT, down 4.6%, was the biggest decliner on the benchmark.

"It was a weak set of numbers from Infosys and TCS also was a disappointment; the companies are under a lot of cost pressure and this will affect mid-cap stocks and we will see a valuation reset," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Securities.

Top private-sector lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NSalso weighed on the Nifty 50, extendingdeclines to an eighth straight session and ending 4.7% lower. It had also posted weak March quarter results over the weekend. [nL2N2WG0B5]

The Indian rupee INR=IN dropped on Monday to its lowest in nearly a month against the dollar, tracking losses in the stock market and weighed by sharp gains in global crude oil prices. Bond yields IN065432G=CC pulled back from session highs on short-covering.

"Globally, inflation concerns continue to be on investors' minds; any new developments on the Russia-Ukraine situation would be a key deciding factor going forward," Jain added.

($1 = 76.2670 Indian rupees)

