Indian shares fall as U.S. Fed signals aggressive rate stance

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell over 2% on Monday, in line with Asian peers, as a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve stoked fears of aggressive rate hikes.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain inflation quashed hopes that the central bank would soften its rate hike stance to prevent an economic slowdown.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 2.1% at 17,190, as of 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 2.14% at 57,572.12.

Powell's speech comes at a time foreign investors are returning to Indian stocks after dumping them in the first half, as they look for higher returns amid expectations that major central banks will slow their rate hike cycle.

Rate sensitive realty index .NIFTYREAL was down 2.8%, while the IT index .NIFTYIT slumped 4.4%.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

