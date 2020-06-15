<style type="text/css">#block-survival-2 { display: none;} body.path-node.page-node-type-person .header-ads { display: none !important; }</style>

Indian shares fall as rising virus cases add to global worries

Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

BENGALURU, June 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday as a rise in domestic coronavirus cases and worries over a second wave of infections in China sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets.

As of Sunday, COVID-19 cases in India had surged well past 320,900 and deaths neared 9,200. India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world.

Beijing also recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market, raising concerns about a resurgence of the disease.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.83% to 9,887.55 by 0346 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.86% at 33,484.17.

India's federal government said on Sunday it would provide New Delhi's city authorities with 500 railway coaches that will be equipped to care for coronavirus patients, after a surge in the number of cases led to a shortage of hospital beds.

Meanwhile, Asian shares stumbled on Monday and oil prices slipped on fears of the second wave. MKTS/GLOB

