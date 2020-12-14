ICBK

Indian shares fall as November inflation print remains above RBI target

Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Indian shares fell on Tuesday after data showed the country's retail inflation print for November was above the upper limit of the central bank's recommended 2%-6% target.

By 0355 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.26% to 13,522.55 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slid 0.29% to 46,120.44.

Both the indexes scaled all-time highs in 16 of the past 24 sessions, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors and progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally.

Government data on Monday showed November's annual retail inflation eased to 6.93% after holding above 7% for two straight months. However, the elevated print leaves little scope for the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates.

ICICI Bank ICBK.NS and conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS fell 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, and were among the top drags to the Nifty 50.

Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS was among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, rising 0.3%, after the bank on Monday said the central bank had approved the re-appointment of Uday Kotak as managing director and chief executive officer.

