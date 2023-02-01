Indian shares fall as insurance companies drag; Adani Group stocks tumble

Adds details from budget, updates levels

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed earlier gains to trade lower on Wednesday, led by a fall in insurance companies after the country's Union budget proposed to limit tax exemptions for insurance proceeds, while Adani Group shares tumbled.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.3% at 17,636, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.3% to 59,714.32 as of 2:28 p.m. IST.

The indexes rose as much as 2% after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the rebate limit for personal income tax to 700,000 rupees from 500,000 rupees.

Indian insurance companies were top losers post budget, with HDFC Life HDFL.NS, SBI Life Insurance SBIL.NS, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co ICIR.NS, Life Insurance of India LIFI.NS, General Insurance Corp GENA.NS and Max Financial MAXI.NS tumbling between 4.5% to 11%.

The sharp decline comes after Sitharaman proposed to tax total returns upon maturity of life insurance policies (except ULIPs) issued on or after April 1, 2023, if the aggregate premium of such policies is more than 500,000 rupees a year.

Shares of Nifty 50-listed Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS plunged 15% while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS tumbled 10% on a broader selloff in Adani Group firms, which has now swelled to $82 billion since the Hindenburg report.

