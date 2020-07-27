Indian shares fall as cenbank report drags banks; virus cases surge

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Monday, dragged by banking stocks, after a central bank report said bad loan ratios could soar in the future, while a continued rise in domestic cases of the novel coronavirus further dented hopes of an economic recovery.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.1% to 11,180.65 by 0356 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN 0.08% to 38,077.45.

Banking stocks dropped after a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from Friday evening said bad loans could rise to as much as 15% of the total loans by March 2021. The Nifty banking index .NSEBANK fell 1.3%

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS shed 2.6%, IndusInd Bank INBK.NS fell 1.6% and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS declined 1.5% in early trading.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT and the Nifty Energy .NIFTYENER gained about 0.6% each.

India's most valuable stock Reliance Industries RELI.NS continued its rally and rose 2.2% to be the top gainer.

Total cases of COVID-19 in India touched 1.44 million by Monday morning, according to government data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had said the country needed to be extra vigilant" as the threat from the virus persisted.

