Indian shares fall as auto, metals slide; Paytm down

BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended their slide on Monday, after seeing their biggest fall in seven months in the previous session, as autos, metal, and energy stocks led losses amid concerns around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 1.2% at 16,826.10 by 0351 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slid 1% to 56,525.39.

The Nifty Auto Index .NIFTYAUTO dropped 2.47%, with Ashok Leyland ASOK.NS and Tube Investments of India TBEI.NS being among the worst hit in early trading.

Other drags included the metal and energy indexes .NIFTYMET, NIFTYENR, down about 1.5% each.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries RELI.NS, however, rose 1.5% after the company's telecom venture, Jio, said on Sunday it will raise its prepaid tariffs by 21%, matching hikes by rivals Bharti AirtelBRTI.NS and Vodafone Idea Ltd VODA.NS.

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd PAYT.NS, the parent of fintech firm Paytm, fell 3.44%.

The company, which reported its earnings publicly for the first time since its stock market debut this month, said net loss for the three months through September widened by 8.4% as expenses rose.

Global markets, meanwhile, rebounded, as investors latched on to hopes the variant of concern would prove to be "mild", while oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

