Markets

Indian Shares Extend Recent Losses On Tariff, Iran-linked Inflation Worries

July 24, 2026 — 12:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower in early trade on Friday, with key benchmark indexes extending losses for a fifth consecutive session, as Brent crude prices rose above $100 a barrel on escalating Middle East tensions and the U.S. imposed 10 percent tariffs on Indian imports, citing forced labor issues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 745 points, or 1 percent, at 75,647 while the NSE Nifty index fell by 212 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,656.

Among the prominent decliners, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance all fell around 2 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, dropped 2.4 percent after it posted a consolidated net loss of Rs. 238 crore for the quarter ended June.

NTPC fell about 1 percent and Shriram Finance tumbled 2.5 percent ahead of their quarterly results due today.

Meesho plummeted 4.6 percent after posting a net loss of 133 crore for the June quarter.

Infosys declined 1.6 percent after lowering its full-year revenue growth forecast. Suryoday Small Finance Bank surged over 10 percent after quarterly profit more than doubled amid significant growth in deposits and loan segments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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