Markets

Indian Shares Extend Losses On Trade Concerns; IT Sector Worst Hit

January 07, 2026 — 11:27 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, extending recent losses amid rising geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 155 points, or 0.2 percent, at 84,805 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 66 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,074.

TCS shares were down nearly 2 percent while Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints all fell around 1 percent.

Tata Steel edged down slightly after releasing its Q3 business update.

Meesho slumped 4.3 percent after Megha Agarwal, general manager for business at the company resigned.

IIFL Capital Services declined 1.6 percent after clarifying media reports about TPG Capital potentially acquiring a 30-40 percent minority stake in the company.

Samvardhana Motherson International fell 1.2 percent after incorporating a new wholly owned subsidiary called Motherson Egtronics Electronics Solutions.

Gland Pharma added 1.4 percent on receiving approval from the U.S. FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application filed for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7 per cent (OTC).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.