Indian Shares Extend Losses For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday to extend losses for a third day running as rising geopolitical tensions and tariff-related concerns overshadowed investor optimism around the earnings outlook.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 102.20 points, or 0.12 percent, to 84,961.14, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 37.95 points, or 0.14 percent, at 26,140.75.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose half a percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was slightly positive on the BSE, with 2,109 shares rising while 2,065 shares declined and 176 shares closed unchanged.

Banks, metal and auto stocks led losses. Maruti Suzuki India shares fell 2.8 percent to snap a six-day winning streak while SBI, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank all ended down over 1 percent.

Cipla slumped 4.1 percent following media reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released details of its observations on the company's Pharmathen International.

Titan Company shares surged nearly 4 percent. The jewelry and watch maker said its consumer businesses surged 40 percent year-on-year in Q3FY26, while international business spiked 79 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.