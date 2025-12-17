Indian Shares Extend Losses For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday after overnight data indicated a continued cooling in the U.S. labor market.

Uncertainty over a trade deal with the United States, continued foreign outflows and higher oil prices also dented sentiment.

On the positive side, the Indian rupee rebounded to 89.81 levels against the U.S. dollar after a reported RBI action.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 120.21 points, or 0.14 percent, at 84,559.65, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 41.55 points, or 0.16 percent, to 25,818.55.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes shed half a percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,686 shares declining while 1,479 shares advanced and 163 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Titan Company, BEL, Bajaj FinServ, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Trent fell between half a percent and 1.6 percent.

Globally, Asian markets ended mixed after two days of losses. European stocks edged higher in early trade after data showed U.K. inflation slowed more than expected in November.

Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers in Venezuela in a dramatic escalation in his months-long pressure campaign against Caracas.

Gold held firm near seven-week highs while the dollar recovered some ground after hitting a 10-week low in the previous session.

