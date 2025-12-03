Markets

Indian Shares Extend Losses As Rupee Hits New Low

December 03, 2025 — 05:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recouped early losses to end marginally lower on Wednesday. A cautious undertone prevailed as Ukraine peace talks stalled, and uncertainty prevailed over the U.S.-India trade deal.

A weakening rupee and continued selling by foreign investors also weighed on sentiment ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meeting due this week.

The Indian rupee hit a historic low of 90.30 against the U.S. dollar today but the government seemed unconcerned about the decline.

Speaking at a CII event, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran indicated that the government is not losing sleep over declining rupee and that the recent decline has not impacted inflation or exports. He expressed optimism about the rupee's potential recovery in the following year.

The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 84,763 before recovering to close down 31.46 points, or 0.04 percent, at 85,106.81 - extending losses for a fourth consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 46.20 points, or 0.18 percent, at 25,986, after having fallen to a low of 25,891 earlier.

The broader mid-cap and small-cap indexes on the BSE lost 1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,682 shares falling while 1,481 shares advanced and 153 shares closed unchanged.

The losses were widespread, with Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj FinServ, TMPV, SBI, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company and BEL falling 1-2 percent.

IT stocks and private banks attracted buying, with TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank all rising around 1 percent.

Globally, Asian markets ended mixed as a cryptocurrency rebound lost steam and focus shifted to key U.S. economic data and upcoming central bank decisions. European stocks were flat to higher in early trade.

Oil prices rebounded from losses in the previous session after high-level talks between Russia and the United States over a U.S.-proposed peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine conflict ended late on Tuesday without a breakthrough.

The dollar headed for its ninth straight decline and gold prices were little changed above $4,200 per ounce ahead of an anticipated rate cut at next week's FOMC meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.