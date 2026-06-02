Markets

Indian Shares Extend Losses On Iran Deal Uncertainty

June 02, 2026 — 12:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, extending recent losses amid renewed uncertainty over U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 244 points, or 0.3 percent, at 74,023 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index slid by 89 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,294.

Among the prominent decliners, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Indigo, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj FinServ, NTPC and Bajaj Finance fell 1-3 percent.

NHPC slumped 4 percent as the government launched an offer for sale to sell up to 6 percent stake in the company.

Ola Electric Mobility fell about 1 percent after launching its qualified institutional placement issue.

Anant Raj rallied 3 percent after it announced a fresh investment of Rs. 20,000 crore to develop large-scale data center infrastructure across Haryana.

Black Box added 1.3 percent after announcing a strategic collaboration with AIONOS.

PNC Infratech rose 1.2 percent on securing an EPC order worth Rs. 194 crore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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