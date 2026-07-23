Indian Shares Extend Losses For Fourth Day On US-Iran Tensions

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday as oil prices continued to surge amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns over the potential impact on global energy supplies, inflation and the current account deficit.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dipped 153 points, or 0.2 percent, to 76,601, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 35 points, or 0.2 percent, at 23,960.

Infosys fell about 1 percent ahead of its earnings results due later in the day.

IndusInd Bank slumped 6 percent despite reporting a 47 percent jump in Q1 standalone net profit on lower provisions.

Adani Green Energy tumbled 4.3 percent after it guided for a massive Rs. 42,000 crore capex in FY27.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 2.8 percent after quarterly profit tumbled 69 percent year-on-year.

HPCL declined 2.7 percent after it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12,264.67 crore for the June quarter.

BPCL was little changed despite reporting a standalone net loss of Rs. 3,962 crore for the first quarter.

Eternal advanced 1.7 percent after quarterly profit soared nearly four-fold.

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