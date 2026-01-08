Indian Shares Extend Losses For Fourth Day On Tariff Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Thursday, with key benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty extending losses for a fourth consecutive session due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff-related concerns.

Continued foreign portfolio outflows and mixed cues from global markets also weighed on sentiment and offset optimism around earnings growth.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 780.18 points, or 0.92 percent, to 84,180.96, reflecting widespread weakness across sectors after reports emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump has okayed a bipartisan bill that can further add to India's tariff troubles.

The bill, if passed, could impose up to 500 percent tariffs on nations that knowingly purchase Russian oil or uranium and "fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine".

Also, in a sweeping shift away from multilateral cooperation to fight climate change, Trump has officially withdrawn the U.S. from the International Solar Alliance (ISA), a major climate and renewable energy initiative co-led by India and France.

Analysts said the withdrawal will have implications for global climate policy, energy security, and international partnerships.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 263.90 points, or 1.01 percent, at 25,876.85 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes both fell around 2 percent on heightened risk aversion in the market.

The market breadth was extremely weak on the BSE, with 3,160 shares falling while 1,039 shares advanced and 194 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Power Grid Corp, Trent, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro lost 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.