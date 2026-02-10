Markets

Indian Shares Extend Gains As White House Releases Fact Sheet On Interim Trade Deal

February 10, 2026 — 05:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday, with underlying sentiment helped by firm global cues, foreign institutional investor (FII) buying and continued optimism over the India-U.S. interim trade deal.

Days after India and the U.S. announced the framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, the White House has issued a fact sheet highlighting key terms of the agreement.

Rather than a finalized pact, the document describes a set of commitments and steps that the U.S. and Indian governments say they will begin implementing in the coming weeks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 208.17 points, or 0.25 percent, to 84,273.92, extending its rally into a third consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 67.85 points, or 0.26 percent, at 25,935.15 amid the weekly expiry of options contracts.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes edged up by 0.2 percent and half a percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,602 shares rising while 1,642 shares declined and 163 shares closed unchanged.

Eternal soared 5.2 percent and Tata Steel surged 2.9 percent while Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corp and Mahindra & Mahindra all rose around 2 percent. Lumax, a key player in the auto component and sector, soared 20 percent after the company reported robust Q3 earnings.

Likewise, stock exchange operator BSE surged 6.3 percent on strong Q3 results, with net profit climbing 172 percent year-on-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.