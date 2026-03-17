Markets

Indian Shares Extend Gains As Second LPG Carrier Arrives At Gujarat

March 17, 2026 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Tuesday, adding to sharp gains in the previous session after LPG-laden vessel Nanda Devi arrived in Gujarat escorted by the Indian Navy.

The government said that India's crude supply is secure despite the West Asia crisis and disruption through the Strait of Hormuz.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha that refineries are operating at high-capacity utilization, with several exceeding 100 percent, and that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel or fuel oil in the country.

He also said the government's utmost priority is that kitchens of India's 330 million (mn) families do not face fuel shortage.

Despite continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling and a rebound in crude oil prices, domestic markets showed resilience.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 567.99 points, or 0.75 percent, at 76,070.84 after climbing 1.3 percent in the previous session, driven by a late-session rally.

The broader NSE Nifty index jumped 172.35 points, or 0.74 percent, to 23,581.15, after having gained 1.1 percent on Monday.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose by 1.1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,365 shares rising while 1,892 shares fell and 154 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Eternal surged 5.7 percent, Tata Steel rallied 4.4 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 2.9 percent.

Asian Paints, Trent, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and BEL gained 1-2 percent.

Among those that fell, ITC, Bajaj Finance and Infosys all ended down over 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.