Indian Shares Extend Gains For Fourth Day; FMCG & Financials Lead

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, with key benchmark indexes hitting five-month highs led by financials and FMCG firms.

Underlying sentiment was supported by firm global cues amid hopes for a softer U.S. inflation reading.

The U.S. inflation due out later in the day is expected to show a continued slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth to 8.1 percent in August from 8.5 percent in July.

With FIIs coming back strongly and the dollar weakening in international markets, the rupee held at over one-month high in the afternoon.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex climbed 455.95 points, or 0.76 percent to settle at 60,571.08 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 18,070.05, up 13.70 points, or 0.75 percent, from its previous close.

Bajaj FinServ topped the gainers list to surge 4.7 percent while Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank and Tata Consumer Products rallied 2-3 percent. ITC rose nearly 1 percent to new 52-week high of Rs 335 a share on NSE.

