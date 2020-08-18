Indian shares extend gains; auto stocks lead

BENGALURU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday led by gains in auto stocks, following Asian cues and as hopes of government spending to help support the economy continued to lift investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.79% at 11,337.30 by 0515 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.76% higher at 38,345.76 - their second straight day of rise.

"There have been fundraising plans, improvement in margins, most companies have improved their efficiency post lockdown and this is helping sentimentally," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

"Good rainfall progress is helping rural economy revival and metals and auto stocks are now seeing gains on hopes that there could be government spending for these sectors going forward."

In domestic trade, the Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO rose over 1% and the Nifty metal index .NIFTYMET advanced 0.81%.

Other Asian markets gained with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rising 0.19%.

In India, top gas importer Petronet LNG Ltd PLNG.NS surged as much as 5.31% after it logged a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday .

The Nifty realty index .NIFTYREAL, which tracks real estate firms, jumped over 4% led by a 12.29% surge in Sunteck Realty Ltd SUNT.NS.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS and refiner ONGC ONGC.NS were among the top boosts on the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.62% and 2.71%, respectively.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEE.NS, down 1.73%, was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index ahead of reporting quarterly results.

Meanwhile, India continued to see a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths. As of Tuesday, the death toll stood at 51,797 and the number of infections crossed 2.70 million.

India's coronavirus-hit economy may have shrunk by as much as a fourth in the June quarter, according to a poll of 11 economists conducted by the Economic Times newspaper.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shailesh Kuber)

