Indian Shares End Sharply Higher Amid Iran Ceasefire Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end sharply higher on Monday after reports emerged that the United States and Iran are engaged in indirect negotiations to explore a potential 45-day truce that could lead to a more permanent resolution to the conflict.

The diplomatic push came after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat to attack Iran's bridges and power plants, warning he would bring "Hell" to Iran if they do not open the vital waterway by 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

A rally in the Indian rupee, triggered by RBI's crackdown on currency speculation, also boosted sentiment.

The rupee traded 33 paise higher at 92.85 against the U.S. dollar in early trade today after setting 152 paise higher at 93.18 against the greenback on Thursday, marking one of its steepest single-day gains in many years.

The Reserve Bank of India's three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting began today, with analysts widely expecting the central bank to stay put on interest rates amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off the results of a survey, which showed India's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in more than a year in March amid intensification in cost pressures.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 787.30 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 74,106.85, after having hit a low of 72,728.66 earlier.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty index hit an intraday low of 22,542.95 before reversing course to settle 255.15 points, or 1.12 percent, higher at 22,968.25.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes surged 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 3,205 shares gaining while 1,151 shares declined and 188 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Trent soared nearly 8 percent after the Tata Group company reported its Q4FY26 and FY26 business update.

HDFC Bank, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company and Axis Bank surged 3-4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.